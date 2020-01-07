Nikon Coolpix P950 adds 4K video and Raw support

Nikon adds the P950 to its lineup of Coolpix Bridge Compacts and sits just below the Nikon Coolpix P1000

Nikon has updated its Coolpix P900 bridge compact by releasing the Coolpix P950. This latest superzoom inherits some of the features we’ve seen previously on the Nikon Coolpix P1000, but holds onto the 83x optical zoom (f/2.8-6.5) covering a focal length range of 24-2000mm that was found on its predecessor.

At the heart of the Nikon Coolpix P950 lies a 1/2.3in 16-million-pixel CMOS sensor offering an ISO range of 100-6400 that combines with Nikon’s dual detect optical vibration reduction system to help keep handheld shots at long focal lengths. Welcome additions include 4K 30p video (Full HD at up to 60p) and the option to shoot still images in the Raw (NRW) format for greater control during post processing.

Its 3.2in, 921k-dot vari-angle screen is larger and so is its new 0.39in 2,360k-dot OLED electronic viewfinder, which replaces the 0.2in, 921k-dot EVF of old. Another feature not seen before on the P900, but has been added to the P950 is support of a hot shoe for attaching accessories such as speedlites, a microphone or Nikon’s DF-M1 Dot Sight – a foldable scope that helps track the fastest of moving subjects.

Like the recently announced Nikon D780, the Nikon Coolpix P950 will be available from early spring. It’ll cost £799 – £340 more than the Nikon P900 at present.