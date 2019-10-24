Canon EOS-1D X Mark III on the way

Canon announces development of its new flagship full frame DSLR, the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III

Canon has announced that it is in the process of developing the EOS-1D X Mark III – the natural successor to its flagship DSLR, the EOS-1D X Mark II.

With the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games fast approaching, the timing of the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III’s arrival couldn’t be better – however, detailed information about its specification remains fairly limited.

We’ve been told we can expect it to feature a new CMOS sensor that’ll pair up with a new Digic image processor, while it’ll be capable of shooting up to 16fps using the viewfinder, or 20fps in live view.

As well as having a much improved burst depth that’s claimed to be five times better than its predecessor, it’ll feature dual CFexpress card slots, an all-new autofocus system, a new AF point selection control, illuminated buttons and dramatically improved battery life.

All of the above will be housed in a durable, weather-resistant body and it’ll present professionals with high-speed camera communications, alongside built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. With regard to video recording capabilities, it will shoot 4K at 60p, feature 10-bit Canon log and include internal raw video recording.

The camera is expected to go on sale in early 2020, but pricing is still to be confirmed.

Press Release

The new action hero: Canon Inc. announces development of the EOS-1D X Mark III

United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, 24 October 2019 – Canon Inc. today announces the development of the highly anticipated EOS-1D X Mark III – the successor to the world-renowned EOS-1D X Mark II. Perfect for sports and wildlife, the flagship DSLR is being developed using feedback from the worldwide community of EOS-1D X and EOS-1D X Mark II photographers, including extensive real-world testing with professional photographers globally. Boasting Canon’s rich heritage creating optically excellent products, the EOS-1D X Mark III offers an impressive step change in autofocus, with dramatically improved image quality, video and communications. Using the camera, professionals have the confidence they will get ‘the shot’ and can deliver it at a competitive speed – faster than ever before – ideal for the increasingly fast-paced industry.

Canon’s DSLRs continue to dominate professional photography. Speed, autofocus and high-speed communications are at the heart of the EOS-1D X Mark III making it ideal for professionals – especially in sports or wildlife – that are under pressure to capture and deliver optically excellent images of action that could be over in a fraction of a second.

Unrivalled: a step change in autofocus

The EOS-1D X Mark III is blisteringly fast – offering exceptional precision, reliability, high-performance autofocus and subject tracking – giving photographers a greater choice when it comes to the perfect shot selection. The camera’s new autofocus algorithm improves stability and tracking – with both optical viewfinder and Live View shooting – using deep learning technology to ensure accurate focus tracking for every shot. When using the optical viewfinder the EOS-1D X Mark III makes use of a new autofocus sensor offering approximately 28x the resolution in the centre of the sensor than the one in the EOS-1D X Mark II – the current go to camera for professional photographers.

Richard Heathcote, Senior Sports Photographer, Major Events, Getty Image said: “The new autofocus algorithm in the EOS-1D X Mark III takes subject tracking to a new level, with an intuitive controller and accurate results. It delivers as you would expect from the ultimate professional sports photography camera.”

Offering expanded AF brightness range with greater precision, the EOS-1D X Mark III has a range of autofocus capabilities enabling photographers to get ‘the shot’. In Live View users can make use of 525 AF areas using the Dual Pixel CMOS AF system covering approximately 90×100 percent of the image sensor. Using the same AF algorithm as when shooting with the optical viewfinder, it ensures enhanced flexibility when framing subjects, whether it’s a race car on a track or a bird in flight. The EOS-1D X Mark III supports significantly faster frame rates with full AF and AE, using either the optical viewfinder (up to approx. 16fps mechanical shutter) or Live View (up to approx. 20fps mechanical or electronic shutter), in addition to this the camera’s CFexpress card slots enable five times the RAW burst depth of its predecessor.

Challenge creativity – capture everything

A clear example of Canon’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovative imaging with optically excellent technology, the EOS-1D X Mark III supports an all new, Canon-developed, CMOS sensor and DIGIC processor, delivering greater image quality, at even higher ISOs, with the ability to capture stills in 10bit using the HEIF file format. The power of 4K resolution brings stories to life with the capabilities to shoot cinematically with 4K movies including 4K60p with 10bit Canon Log internal recording. Reducing the amount of equipment needed for professionals on any given project, the EOS-1D X Mark III also shoots in RAW for both movie and stills.

Content delivery, quicker than ever before

For professionals, content delivery is just as important as image capture – the EOS-1D X Mark III makes it easy, featuring built-in Wi-Fi and low-energy Bluetooth in addition to GPS. To keep pace with ever-shortening deadlines, the camera transfers data at twice[i] the speed of the EOS-1D X Mark II when using the built in ethernet, or the new optional wireless file transmitter – the WFT-E9 – which is also compatible with Canon’s recently launched Cinema EOS C500 Mark II camera. Coupled with simpler network set-up, the EOS-1D X Mark III greatly enhances the professional workflow.

An extension of the professional kit bag

Existing EOS-1D series users will be comfortable handling the EOS-1D X Mark III, allowing seamless navigation with trusted ergonomics – whilst the magnesium alloy body offers the durability expected from Canon’s EOS-1 cameras. Professional photographers can expect the same impressive build-quality as the EOS-1D X Mark II – phenomenal weather-sealing allows the camera to stand up to harsh conditions, including wind, rain and humidity. With incredible low-light shooting capabilities, the EOS-1D X Mark III’s illuminated buttons allow for precision operation in challenging, dark and dimly-lit conditions. The camera also offers a new additional control for selecting AF points, built into the AF-ON button, allowing photographers to change AF points on-the-fly for the best composition – further simplifying their work. Dramatically improved battery life – with the same LP-E19 – also allows professionals to shoot for longer periods of time, without having to change batteries, reducing the chance of missing a shot.

