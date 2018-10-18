Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018 winners revealed

It's been a good week for big competitions - first we had Take a View Landscape Photographer of the Year and now the Wildlife Photographer of the Year winners have been announced. First prize goes to a serial competition winner, Marsel Van Oosten, who has also won last year's Travel Photographer of the Year. He's fast becoming one of the world's most successful and versatile photographers, and deservedly so.

Van Oosten won first prize and the accolade of Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018 for The Golden Couple, which frames a pair of golden snub-nosed monkeys in the temperate forest of China’s Qinling Mountains, the only habitat for these endangered primates. “The winning portrait captures the beauty and fragility of life on earth, and a glimpse of some of the extraordinary, yet relatable beings we share our planet with,” said the organisers.

Sixteen-year-old Skye Meaker took the award for Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018 with his charming portrait of a leopard waking from sleep in Mashatu Game Reserve, Botswana. Skye has wanted to be a nature photographer since receiving his first pocket camera at the age of seven.

A new honour for 2018 is the Lifetime Achievement Award. This year acclaimed nature photographer Frans Lanting is being honoured for his outstanding contribution to wildlife conservation over more than three decades. A showcase of his photography will feature in the associated exhibition.

Open to photographers of all ages and abilities, the next Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition opens for entries on Monday 22 October. Find out more here.