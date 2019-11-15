On Your Bike

AP teamed up with MPB to challenge some of our readers to get some great shots at the Peaks Tour Sportive, here’s what they came up with.

It takes a special set of skills to take great action and sports photographs. The pressure to deliver is intense as riders appear and disappear in a flash, while the weather conditions are not always favourable.

Then there’s the gear you need to do the sport justice. Ideally you’ll be shooting with a camera with a fast frame rate, while long lenses allow you to hone in on the all the emotion, anguish and pain that a day on the mountains can produce.

A few weeks ago, AP headed to the beautiful Peak District in a bid to capture all the thrills and spills of the Peaks Tour Sportive. Heading first to the punishing Wynatt’s Pass, professional cycling photographer Geoff Waugh was on hand to share his top tops for nailing the action (see box XXX).

We were incredibly lucky that it stayed dry all day – but that brings it with a different set of challenges as the photographers contended with high contrast situations, tricky backlighting and glare.

Each of the readers – who are all keen cycling photographers – were supplied with a camera and at least one lens to get their shots. As they would discover, the latest technology doesn’t have to come with an enormous price tag as all of the gear our readers used is available second hand at fantastic prices through MPB.com.

How to take great cycling shots Advice from leading sports pro, Geoff Waugh Select your spot The key to a good image is invoking a feeling in the viewer. A cyclist has to look at the picture and think: I wish I could ride there / ride like that / look as fast as that. A non-cyclist might think ‘how the hell do they do that?’ – selecting a great vantage point is crucial. With road bikes, it could be corners where the rider will (hopefully) be in a dynamic position. Alternatively, head to steeper areas, where the rider will be out of the saddle to apply pressure to the pedals and will be showing signs of the pain in their face. Sweat and pain is good! Watch your backgrounds

In a cycle race there may be hundreds of spectators, sponsors’ billboards or just something as simple as a lone walker behind the main action. You can choose to crop these distractions out, or alternatively make them part of your composition. Be aware of eye-catching colours, such as the hi-vis vests of safety officials and marshalls – these can negatively draw your attention when found in out of focus areas. You also need to think about terrain – cycling often takes the participants through amazing landscapes, so it would be foolish to crop too tightly on a rider and not tell the whole story. Be aware of the way roads wind up hills, as well as concentrating on ridge lines and trees, and the way light is falling on surrounding fields. Waterproof clothing

As with all outdoor sports, there’s always a risk of bad weather. Take waterproof clothing, as well as some camera and lens weather protection, too. I generally place a Chamois leather over the most vulnerable parts of the camera body, while for torrential downpours a poncho offers protection and ease of movement for me. In my experience, the best images come in the worst weather – if you can stay out there while others have packed away, you might just bag an award-winning shot.