New Sony ZV-1F camera for Gen Z vloggers released October 14, 2022

Sony continues to expand its vlogging camera line-up with the release of its new Sony ZV-1F camera, a pocket-sized, cheaper, beginner-friendly alternative to the popular Sony ZV-1 and Sony ZV-E10.

The ZV-1F is for vloggers, first and foremost. It has a fixed ultra-wide angle 20mm equivalent prime lens for selfie shooting and includes essential vlogging settings like Face priority AE and digital image stabilisation for shooting handheld video, at resolutions up to 4K at 30fps. Designed with Gen Z vloggers in mind, the ZV-1F’s body is constructed out of recycled materials and the camera offers skin tone optimisation.

The ZV-1F is available to pre-order now for an estimated price of £550.

From: Sony:

Key features of the Sony ZV-1F

Fixed ultra-wide-angle 20mm [i] F2.0 prime lens for selfie shooting

F2.0 prime lens for selfie shooting Background bokeh and Face priority AE to ensure subjects standout

Skin tone optimisation including Soft Skin Effect option

High precision focusing and Eye AF for both humans and animals [ii]

Active Mode (electronic) image stabilisation when shooting video [iii]

Creative Look presets for ultimate visual expression

Slow motion and quick motion options

Product Showcase Setting for product reviews

Enhanced touchscreen features with Touch Zoom and Step Zoom functionality

Clear voice recording with 3-capsule mic and wind screen

4K 30p / FHD 120p

Easy smartphone connection to transfer content for social platforms

Eco-friendly features for reduced environmental impact

[i] 35mm format equivalent

[ii] Still images only. Does not work with all types of animal

[iii] Slight image crop in Active Mode. Active Mode is not available when recording frame rate is 120 (100) p for normal movies and frame rate is 120 (100) fps for S&Q

Related articles:

Best cameras for vlogging and how to get started

Best cameras for video, vlogging, and videography in 2022

Sony reveals ECM-G1 shotgun mic for vloggers

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.