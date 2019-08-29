Two new Panasonic lenses

Panasonic has also announced two new lenses, the Leica DG 25mm f/1.4 II Asph and Lumix S Pro 24-70mm f/2.8

The former is an update to an existing lens but is now splash and dust-resistant and is compatible with a maximum 240fps sensor drive for fast AF. It also offers a 50mm angle-of-view on full-frame systems.

The Lumix S Pro 24-70mm f/2.8 is, as its name suggests, a higher-end release, offering 18 lens elements in 16 groups, dust and splash-resistance and focus-breathing suppression for film makers.

The Leica DG 25mm f/1.4 II Asp goes onsale 24 October for £579.99, while the Lumix S Pro 24-70mm f/2.8 comes out on 26 September for £2,249.99.