See your photos featured in AP’s Reader Portfolio

See your images appear in AP's Reader Portfolio pages.

Photo by Henrik Spranz – Austria – Published in AP dated 25 February 2017



We feature a selection of your best pictures in Reader Portfolio every week

The Reader Portfolio winner chosen every week will receive a copy of Skylum Luminar 3, worth £65.

Submitting your pictures

It is very helpful if you can fill in a submission form* and attach it to your email along with your images. Submissions should contain no more than 20 images, preferably on a similar theme. The best and easiest way is to get in touch via email, but we also regularly check our online communities to find suitable images for the Reader Portfolio section. Please don’t send Reader Portfolios by post.

Email a selection of low-res images (up to 5MB of attachments in total) to the AP picture desk email

a selection of low-res images (up to 5MB of attachments in total) to the AP picture desk Via our online communities Post your pictures into our Flickr group, Facebook page, Instagram timeline, Twitter feed or the folder called Reader gallery on our website.

*If you are unable to open a PDF, please click here for a web version which you can copy and paste into a word document or similar.