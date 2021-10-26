Samyang AF 12mm F2 X-Mount lens announced October 26, 2021

Samyang has announced the new Samyang AF 12mm F2 X lens, Samyang’s first AF lens for Fujifilm X-Mount cameras. The lens will be available from early November, and has a price of £402 including VAT.

The 12mm F2.0 lens construction is made up of 12 elements in 10 groups, featuring five special lens elements (1x H-Aspherical, 1x Aspherical, 3x ED), and there are 7 diaphragm blades. There is a minimum focus distance of 20cm, and the lens uses a linear stepping motor (STM) for smooth, quiet focus making it suitable for both video and stills photography. It has been designed to give high resolution images even when used wide-open at the F2.0 maximum aperture.

The lens weighs 212g and is 59.2mm in length, with a 62mm filter ring making it a compact option, which Samyang say makes it suitable for use with a gimbal. It is weather-sealed, and there is rear protective glass to protect the lens from light rain, snow and dust.

From Holdan / Samyang: Exclusively distributed in the UK and Ireland by Holdan, the new AF 12mm F2 X is an ultra-wide-angle lens designed for Fujifilm X-Mount mirrorless cameras.

Manchester, United Kingdom – Tuesday 26th October, 2021, Holdan, a specialist distributor to the professional video, broadcast and photography sector, has today announced Samyang’s first autofocus lens designed for Fujifilm X-Mount. It is exclusively distributed by them in the UK and Ireland.

Samyang Optics’ ultra-wide-angle captures depth and colour with Fujifilm cameras

Fujifilm entered the camera market in 1948 and is a brand that has been consistently loved by camera enthusiasts. Now, Fuji X mirrorless digital camera users are able to capture images with a vast depth of field and wide-angle of view with Samyang Optics’ new autofocus prime lens. Samyang’s first AF lens for Fuji X-mount mirrorless cameras (with APS-C sensors) is a fantastic choice for users who take intricate landscapes as well as daily snapshots, it delivers a 35mm-equivalent focal length of 18mm.

By providing high resolution in all areas of the frame, it delivers outstanding image quality, not only in wide, open landscapes, but also indoors. The bright F2.0 maximum aperture delivers sharp results, even in low-light conditions. The optical system uses 5 special lens elements (1 H-ASP, 1 ASP, 3 ED) among the total of 12 elements in 10 groups and provides sharp results, even at maximum aperture. Optical aberration is effectively corrected by using three extra-low-dispersion lenses (ED) and two high-refractive lenses (H-ASP and ASP). A special 14-layer Ultra-Multi-Coating (UMC) is used, which effectively suppresses backlight and is assisted by the included lens hood.

This is a compact and lightweight lens, ideally suited to the small and light Fujifilm X series cameras, it works extremely well when combined with a gimbal. The matte finish and the new red-ring design give it a modern feel, whilst the micro-patterned rubber focus ring makes it easy to handle. Minimum focus is just 20cm. It is equipped with fast and quiet AF performance and the lens is effectively protected with weather sealing and rear protective glass, so you can get great results in any situation.

Samyang AF 12mm F2 X Key Features:

Natural colours and a wider angle of view with Fujifilm cameras

The Samyang MF 12mm F2.0 is Samyang’s best-selling manual-focus lens. The new AF 12mm F2 X is a lens built with Samyang’s advanced AF technology, convenient functions and a new design that is optimised for shooting magnificent landscapes that go beyond the normal viewing angle. Used with the Fujifilm X Series mirrorless cameras, the Samyang AF 12mm F2 X provides a 99.1° ultra-wide field of view. Users can now capture the splendour of wider landscapes, harmoniously blending with the surrounding background.

Excellent resolution in all areas of the image

The AF 12mm F2 X delivers outstanding image quality, so you can capture that starry night in much clearer detail. Incorporating 5 special elements (1 H-ASP, 1 ASP, and 3 ED) plus Ultra-Multi-Coating, it achieves exceptional resolution image quality from the centre to the edges of the frame, even wide-open at its F2.0 maximum aperture. With the advanced optical design, minimum focusing distance is only 20cm, so you can easily capture close-ups and indoor images, with reduced backlight haze.

Compact size & lightweight with new design for Fujifilm X-Series cameras

The AF 12mm F2 X lens is 59.2mm in length and a weighs just 212g. The matte finish and subtle red ring (dependent on viewing angle) give it a modern feel. Usability has been enhanced by not only considering the design, but also the users’ shooting environment. There is a micro-patterned rubber focus ring, so it feels good to operate and there is also weather sealing and rear protective glass to protect the lens from light rain, snow, and dust.

Bright F2.0 aperture creates impressive background blur and bokeh

The AF 12mm F2 X lens uses a large-diameter aperture to provide smooth background blur. It effectively separates the subject and the background using a shallow depth of field to capture a unique image of an ultra-wide-angle in which the background is compressed. The 7-blades produce smooth and natural bokeh with light splitting.

Short M.O.D (0.20m)

The minimum object distance is a short 20cm, so it can be used to capture a wider range of subjects, in a variety of ways. It makes it easier to take portraits with exaggerated perspective, appetising food on tables and dramatic indoor shots in narrow spaces.

Fast and quiet AF performance

The AF 12mm F2 X tracks the subject accurately and quickly, whilst the AF operates quietly and smoothly in video recording mode. Samyang’s Linear STM (Stepping Motor) satisfies both photographers and videographers with quieter and more accurate control of the focusing lens groups. It is especially useful for video shooting, as this lens is suitable for use on a gimbal, in combination with the small and light Fujifilm X series cameras.

Camera Compatibility List

The Samyang AF 12mm F2 X is optimized for Fujifilm cameras featuring the X-Trans sensor, in order to provide stable AF performance. You can check the ‘Camera compatibility List’* on the Samyanglens website. * Please note that the list may change according to future firmware updates.