PERFORMANCE – RankinLive x West End Theatre Exhibition November 5, 2021

Rankin’s historic portrait of the West End, PERFORMANCE – RankinLive x West End, launches as major free exhibition in central London, at the Fujifilm House of Photography, 3 November – 31 January.

Called PERFORMANCE, the major exhibition in the heart of London’s West End, pays tribute to the remarkable talent and resilience of the city’s theatre industry as it emerges from the pandemic shutdown.

Across nearly 150 portraits of individuals from nearly 60 top London shows and venues, visitors to the FUJIFILM House of Photography will get a comprehensive look behind the curtain at the countless highly skilled people who make up the sector – from star performers, writers, directors and producers to stage managers, dressers, pit musicians, designers, puppeteers, technicians, stage door keepers, voice coaches and many more.

Championing the best in photography, Rankin shot all images on the iconic FUJIFILM GFX100, with all images printed on FUJIFILM photographic papers on-location at the House of Photography – a central hub for creative works situated in Covent Garden, the heart of theatre-land.

This once-in-a-lifetime celebration of London’s theatreland has been produced in partnership with the Mayor of London’s #LetsDoLondon campaign and the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) as part of their #BackOnStage campaign, to inspire the public about the incredible array of live theatre on offer in the capital, and encourage them to return to the West End to sample its famous cultural offerings.

Visitors to the free exhibition will have the option to donate to the Theatre Artists Fund, which provides emergency aid to struggling theatre freelancers, as well as four London youth homelessness charities selected by the Mayor of London – Depaul, akt, Centrepoint and New Horizons Youth Centre.

Alongside the exhibition, a limited-edition book of the portraits will be launched on 25 November, with all proceeds going to the project’s chosen charities.

The portraits will be exhibited across multiple venues across central London and on train platforms across south east England – with more details to be announced soon.

Exhibition: Performance, RankinLIVE x West End Theatre

Dates: 3 November 2021 – 31 January 2022

Venue: Fujifilm House of Photography, 8-9 Longacre, London WC2E 9LH

Price: free (donations to nominated charities encouraged)

Telephone: 020 3486 4610

Website: www.fujifilm-houseofphotography.com

Stations: Leicester Square (1 min), Covent Garden (3 mins)

Images shot with the Fujifilm GFX100, 100MP medium-format camera:

