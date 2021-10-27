Final Nikon Z9 video teaser shared by Nikon October 27, 2021

Nikon has released the final video teaser showing the Nikon Z9 in action, which means we shouldn’t have to wait long for the full details. Here you can watch the different video teasers.

The Nikon Z9 has, so far, only been announced as being in development (March 2021). We are still waiting for the official announcement, where we would expect to find out the full specifications as well as pricing and availability information.

Here’s what we know so far:

Nikon Z9 professional camera body

Full-frame (FX) stacked (BSI) CMOS sensor

8K video recording support

3-way tilting screen

Integrated vertical grip

Z-Mount

The Final Teaser (4):

Teaser 3:

Teaser 2:

Teaser 1:

Also looking at the video, it appears as if the camera has a top LCD panel, side memory card access, two joysticks, for both portrait and landscape orientation, a top left drive mode dial, plus a top ISO/EV button near the shutter release button and on/off switch, as well as a dedicated video record button. There’s a standard hot-shoe on top, as well as additional buttons on the drive mode dial.

The viewfinder looks large, with a round eyepiece, and has a dioptre adjustment dial on the side. It also looks like there are a number of customisable Function (Fn) buttons on the camera. The camera also appears to have face and eye-detection focus, although this isn’t suprising, as the other Z series cameras, such as the Nikon Z7 II, also feature this.

Some of the interesting things you’ll see in the video is the tilting screen, that not only tilts up and down, but it also tilts on the third axis, much like the Fujifilm X-T2+ series.

