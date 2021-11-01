Landscape Photographer of the Year 2021 – See the winners! November 1, 2021

Landscape Photographer of the Year 2021 – now celebrating its 14th year – here we are able to share with you some of the amazing landscape photographs chosen as this years winners.

From dramatic storms and raging seas to the quieter joys of misty woodlands and close-ups of nature’s fascinating details, the winning photographs in this year’s competition not only display the talent of their creators but also inspire visitors to explore and discover the wonders of Britain’s countryside.

With a beautiful shot, ‘Morning at Countryside’, taken in West Sussex, Mara Leite scoops the prestigious title of Overall Winner and receives the £10,000 top prize in this year’s competition.

Charlie Waite, the awards founder says, ‘With the glorious ring lighting and a splash of golden light at the top, there is a sense of security and protection as much as secrecy that emerges from this delicate photograph where we are beckoned to go forward.’

The Young Landscape Photographer of the Year title goes to Evie Easterbrook for her image ‘Joining the Queue’ taken in Southwold Harbour. Charlie Waite says, ‘The humour in this photograph is wonderfully conveyed and seems reminiscent of an earlier time, perhaps the fifties, and embraces a piece of classic Britain.’

An exhibition of shortlisted and winning entries will premiere at London Bridge on 15 November and run until 9 January 2022. A tour of the UK will follow. To see all the winners and awarded entries from this year’s Landscape Photographer of the Year competition, visit www.lpoty.co.uk.

Congratulations also go to the winners of this year’s categories:

Classic View winner Philip George ‘Chesterton Windmill’

Urban Life winner Karen Brickley ‘Walk Diagonal’

Your View winner Robin Dodd ‘Runner at Dawn’

Black and White winner Miles Middlebrook ‘Daybreak beside the River Brathay’

Congratulations also go to the winners of this year’s Special Awards:

Lines in the Landscape in association with Network Rail winner Malcolm Blenkey ‘Glenfinnan Viaduct’

Historic Britain in association with The Sunday Times winner Mark Amphlett ‘Out of the Darkness’

Landscapes at Night is association with Light and Land winner Ian Asprey ‘Once in a Lifetime’

Categories and Special Awards

Classic View is the category for landscape photography in its purest form; sweeping views that capture the beauty and splendour of the UK in one image.

Your View allows the entrants to express what the UK landscape means to them through photography. It is a way to comment on the way we treat our landscapes and a chance to provide a new way of looking at our environment.

Urban Life is a chance for the 80% of the UK population living in built-up areas to take pictures of the landscapes that they connect with on a day-to-day basis.

Black and White is the category for urban and suburban landscapes, coastal shots and captures of the classic British countryside

The Network Rail Award for Lines in the Landscape is for the photographer who best captures the spirit of today’s rail network as it relates to the landscape around it.

The Sunday Times Magazine Award for Historic Britain celebrates the 100th anniversary of The Sunday Times by showing elements of Britain’s history that still appear in our landscape today.

Light and Land Award for Landscapes at Night look at the various style and techniques used for night time shots of the British landscape.

Landscape Photographer of the Year Collection 14 Published on 28th October by Ilex. Hardback, £26.

2021 marks the fourteenth edition of the popular Landscape Photographer of the Year, the stunning coffee-table book that contains spectacular full-colour prints of the winning and commended entries from the 2021 Landscape Photographer of the Year competition. Both book and competition showcase the United Kingdom’s most beautiful and dramatic scenery through the sharp eyes of the nation’s best amateur and professional photographers.

Exhibition

An exhibition of shortlisted and winning entries will premiere at London Bridge on the 15 November until the 9th January 2022 giving thousands of visitors the chance to see the very best of the British countryside in the very heart of the capital before a subsequent tour of the country.

About Landscape Photographer of the Year

The Landscape Photographer of the Year competition, now in its fourteenth year, is one of the UK’s most prestigious photography competitions. It was founded by the country’s leading landscape photographer Charlie Waite, in order to provide an “on-going platform for capturing images that best symbolise our land and our times, and that will stand as a record of our country”. Charlie has taken photos professionally for over 50 years and is firmly established as one of the world’s most celebrated international landscape photographers. He has published 28 books on photography and has held over 30 solo exhibitions across Europe, the USA, Japan and Australia.

For more landscape photography articles, head over to the Landscape photography section of the site.