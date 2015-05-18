See what in this week's digital version Amateur Photographer 23 May 2015

Contents for the digital version Amateur Photographer 23 May 2015

See what’s in the digital version Amateur Photographer 23 May 2015

Russ Barnes shares his tips and techniques on standing out from the crowd with infrared

We take a look at the Open and Mobile winners from the 2015 Sony World Photography Awards

Video expert Victoria Grech on why sound is just as important as the final video footage

Little owls are one of the most enjoyable owl species to photograph, as Richard Peters reveals

Oliver Atwell looks at the recently discovered archive from TV Times that contains a wealth of previously unseen images

Martin Evening sorts out your photo-editing and post-processing problems

Audley Jarvis compares three leading entry-level DSLRs to find out which is best

Callum McInerney-Riley tries out an unconventional 56mm f/1.6 lens, the Lensbaby Velvet 56 designed to give soft-focused images

A week in photography

Your letters and guess the date competition

Spotlight on readers’ excellent images and how they captured them

Useful gadgets to enhance your photography, from phones to filters

Expert advice, tips, tricks and more

Roger Hicks considers… ‘The Madonna’, 2001, by Alessandra Sanguinetti

For details on previous issues of Amateur Photographer magazine

Get the digital version Amateur Photographer 23 May 2015 from Tuesday

For details on how to purchase back issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/orderbackissuesofap

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital