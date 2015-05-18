See what in this week's digital version Amateur Photographer 23 May 2015
- Russ Barnes shares his tips and techniques on standing out from the crowd with infrared
- We take a look at the Open and Mobile winners from the 2015 Sony World Photography Awards
- Video expert Victoria Grech on why sound is just as important as the final video footage
- Little owls are one of the most enjoyable owl species to photograph, as Richard Peters reveals
- Oliver Atwell looks at the recently discovered archive from TV Times that contains a wealth of previously unseen images
- Martin Evening sorts out your photo-editing and post-processing problems
- Audley Jarvis compares three leading entry-level DSLRs to find out which is best
- Callum McInerney-Riley tries out an unconventional 56mm f/1.6 lens, the Lensbaby Velvet 56 designed to give soft-focused images
- A week in photography
- Your letters and guess the date competition
- Spotlight on readers’ excellent images and how they captured them
- Useful gadgets to enhance your photography, from phones to filters
- Expert advice, tips, tricks and more
- Roger Hicks considers… ‘The Madonna’, 2001, by Alessandra Sanguinetti
