Canon’s first smart camera – Powershot PX Announced October 28, 2021

Canon has officially announced the Canon Powershot PX, an intelligent camera, it is designed to capture moments as they happen, taking 11.7MP still images, as well as FullHD 60p video. The camera features pan-and-tilt zoom lens, so that it can follow you as you move, as well as zoom in when needed. We first saw the Canon Powershot prototype camera at The Photography Show 2021.

The Canon Powershot PX has up to 5hours of battery life, and will be available from November priced at £449.

Canon PowerShot PX Key Features:

11.7MP still images, FullHD 60p video capture

Automatic capture of stills and video

Pan-and-tilt zoom lens, with a range of 340˚ pan and 110˚ tilt

Zoom lens with 19-57mm (equivalent) zoom

Recognition technology with the ability to prioritise certain faces

Manual control and image management via the Connect app for Mini PTZ Cam

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® make connecting to smartphones and tablets easy3

From Canon: Canon unveils its first smart camera set to transform how families photograph

London, United Kingdom, 28th October 2021 – Canon Europe today introduces the PowerShot PX, a small, smart and friendly camera, which automatically captures high-quality 11.7MP images and 60p Full HD video. Part of Canon’s continued commitment to redefining imaging technology, the PowerShot PX’s smart features such as automatic capture of still imagery and video are set to reimagine how families capture memories. With this clever camera, families can enjoy the moment and still capture it, without having to stay behind the lens.

Live in the moment whilst capturing the memory with Canon’s new intelligent photography companion, the PowerShot PX

From family photographers to gadget-lovers, this new intuitive camera incorporates smart functionality to document social events and everyday memories. With automatic capture and priority shooting, the PowerShot PX is an innovative addition to the home that complements photographers’ existing cameras, and a shining example of Canon’s technology algorithm and the forward-thinking features constantly being added to its product line-up.

Live in the moment with your own personal photographer

When you want to capture life’s precious moments and be in the shot, the PowerShot PX is ideal – following the action and framing subjects intelligently to capture natural expressions and reactions. Once switched on, the portable PowerShot PX can be placed anywhere around the home to take candid shots of everyday moments, while voice command capabilities allow complete hands-free control to capture still images or dynamic videos.

Thanks to the simple yet portable design, USB-C charging and built-in Wi-Fi – which links to smart devices – the compact PowerShot PX can go anywhere. With intelligent facial recognition features, PowerShot PX uses auto-subject searching to keep loved ones in the frame and capture photos that otherwise might have been missed. Its 19-57mm focal length range and flexible pan-and-tilt zoom lens offers a broad field of view of 340˚ horizontally and 110˚ vertically to follow the action.

Treasure the everyday

Look back on a digital scrapbook of candid moments with PowerShot PX’s iOS and Android app1 and get recommendations from this clever camera on the strongest shots to keep. These cherished photos and videos are then stored on a memory card for easy upload to a computer. Manually control the camera with the app to compose the perfect shot and capture images from a distance, all without the need to run back and forth to check the device. Families can even customise automatic shooting settings, angle the lens to snap pictures in their own style and select familiar faces within the app to increase priority when shooting. The PowerShot PX can also double as a webcam with the use of the PC webcam utility app.

The PowerShot PX will be available from November and will retail at £449.99 / €499.99.

To find out more about the PowerShot PX, please visit Canon’s website.