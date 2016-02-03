Details for the APOY 2016 competition will be announced at the beginning of March 2016

APOY 2016

Coming soon the APOY 2016 competition. Details will be announced in Amateur Photographer dated 5 March 2016 and online 1 March 2016.

We have great pleasure in announcing Sigma Imaging (UK) Ltd will continue as the sponsors of APOY

See the results for each round of APOY 2015

Round 1 – Night Life

Round 2 – Going Abstract

Round 3 – The Wider Perspective

Round 4 – In Focus

Round 5 – Up Close

Round 6 – On the Street

Round 7 – Lay of the Land

Round 8 – Shades of Grey

Read our interview with last year’s winner, Lee Acaster

