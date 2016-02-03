APOY 2016

Details for the APOY 2016 competition will be announced at the beginning of March 2016

Coming soon the APOY 2016 competition. Details will be announced in Amateur Photographer dated 5 March 2016 and online 1 March 2016.

We have great pleasure in announcing Sigma Imaging (UK) Ltd will continue as the sponsors of APOY

See the results for each round of APOY 2015
Round 1 – Night Life
Round 2 – Going Abstract
Round 3 – The Wider Perspective
Round 4 – In Focus
Round 5 – Up Close
Round 6 – On the Street
Round 7 – Lay of the Land
Round 8 – Shades of Grey

Read our interview with last year’s winner, Lee Acaster

 

