Accidentally leaked video reveals details of new Canon mirrorless and DSLR

The videos, which were quickly taken down but not before being spotted and reposted by Canon Rumors, reveal that the EOS M6 Mark II is to be based around a 32.5MP CMOS sensor and Digic 8 processor. Continuous shooting goes up to 14 fps with autofocus, and there will be Eye Detection and Dual Pixel AF The video also shows a removable OLED viewfinder along with Touch & Drag AF on the rear camera display. It suggests the camera can record 4K/30p video and 1080p video at 120 fps.

The EOS 90D DSLR, meanwhile, is presumably a replacement for the EOS 80D. The video points to a 32.5Mp sensor with Digic 8 processor, along with Dual Pixel AF, Eye Detection AF and a 45-point AF sensor with joystick to help navigation. Another highlight is an optical viewfinder with 100% coverage and metering sensor with face detection.

There is no further information at this stage but more news and clarification as we get it.