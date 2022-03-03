3 Legged Thing QR11 2.0: revamped L-brackets March 3, 2022

3 Legged Thing (3LT) has revamped its QR11 Universal L-brackets, with design updates and improved features, to produce its QR11 2.0 brackets.

The new-style brackets have been made in response to customer feedback. This is mainly because a large number of mirrorless and DSLR cameras have been launched since the original QR11 arrived in 2017.

They are available now in two sizes – QR11-L 2.0 for standard mirrorless and DSLR cameras and QR11-FB 2.0 for ‘full-body’ and cameras with grips.

Danny Lenihan, 3LT’s founder and CEO, commented, ‘The original QR11 was very much a test product to see if this was a market sector we could succeed in. I could never have imagined the level of demand that we created with this simple, effective tool, and the opportunities it would open for us further down the line with Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm and Sony. There’s something quite beautiful about the simplicity of the original QR11, and so we took all the positive aspects of this phenomenal, global success and re-engineered it to create a sexier, more innovative and versatile product than ever before.’

Refined shape, reduced weight

These latest L-brackets have a refined shape and reduced weight compared to the original QR11. They are said to maintain the strength and stability of the originals.

With an industry-standard 38mm Arca-Swiss-compatible plate profile, the base now has cut-outs to give users better access to open tilt LCD screens. They retain the adjustable position of the camera screw, for optimal fitting and battery door access.

3M textured rubber pads embedded in the base ensure the QR11 2.0 can securely grip to the camera base and stop movement once in place.

The QR11 2.0’s vertical aspect now includes two ¼”-20 accessory attachment points at the base.

The vertical aspect can also be reversed to move the attachment points and give users better access to side ports, depending on the configuration of the camera you’re using.

Like its predecessor, the QR11 2.0 can also be taken apart if required, to save space during transportation.

QR11 2.0’s base also features a dual 1/4″-20 and 3/8″-16 thread that can be used to attach accessories when used in portrait orientation.

The story of 3LT’s L-brackets

In July 2017, 3LT introduced the QR11 – an Arca-Swiss-compatible Universal L-bracket designed to be compatible with a wide variety of different camera brands and models.

The L-brackets sold tens of thousands of units in its first year and 3LT has now sold over 100,000 L-brackets around the world.

Spurred on by the success of QR11, 3LT introduced several more L-brackets, including the ‘most universally compatible L-bracket in the world’, Ellie.

3LT was approached by Nikon to develop a dedicated L-bracket for the Z 6 and Z 7 mirrorless cameras, prior to their launch in 2018 – it became known as Zelda.

Later on 3LT designed Roxie – a dedicated bracket for Canon’s R5 and R6 mirrorless models.

Availability & price

The QR11 2.0 L-brackets are available now (online and in stores) in 3LT’s two signature L-bracket colours, Copper and Metallic Slate Grey.

The QR11-L 2.0 has an SRP of £49.99 and the QR11-FB 2.0’s SRP is £59.99.

Find out more at the 3 Legged Thing website.

