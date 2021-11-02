FREE Rotolight NEO 3 & AEOS 2 Photowalk with Sam Nash

Be one of the first people in the world to get hands-on with the brand new Rotolight NEO 3 and AEOS 2, on a photowalk with professional photographer, Sam Nash. Starting at the London Eye and ending in Soho, this is a great opportunity to shoot with five models, and get fantastic results.

Packed with more world-firsts than any other light, the NEO 3 and AEOS 2 are LED lights that have been built to lift your content to another level. Each light packs a serious punch with its best-in-class output and features never-before seen technology.

Rotolight photowalk event details

The photo walk will be taking place on Saturday 6 November 2021, from 17:00 – 22:00 GMT.

Book your free place here What to bring Please note cameras and lenses will not be provided, so please bring your own equipment. You’ll need: Camera

Lenses

Memory card

Spare batteries if required Lighting will be provided by Sam and Rotolight.

The NEO 3 is the world’s most advanced and brightest on-camera light ever made, and uses a rechargeable lithium battery.

Rotolight NEO 3 Key Features

World’s brightest on-camera LED light ever made

Flash in any one of 16.7 million colours or 2,500 digital filters

Zero recycle time ensures you’ll never miss a shot

Effortlessly access key features with an intuitive, full-colour touchscreen display

Features a high-performance, USB rechargeable lithium battery

Integrated flash receiver

The AEOS 2 is the most powerful, portable, workhorse light on the market, and it’s the thinnest and lightest 1 x 1 panel ever made at under 1.4KG.

Rotolight AEOS 2 Key Features

Powerful continuous light with HSS RGBWW Flash

Unique light-weight ultra thin design

16.7 million colours or 2,500 digital filters, for endless creative possibilities

Effortlessly access key features with an intuitive, full-colour touchscreen display

You can watch our exclusive First Look video here: WORLD FIRST: Rotolight NEO 3 and AEOS 2 First Look Video! – Amateur Photographer

These two ground-breaking fixtures are available now for pre-order exclusively through Rotolight’s Kickstarter campaign (