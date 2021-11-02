FREE Rotolight NEO 3 & AEOS 2 Photowalk with Sam Nash
November 2, 2021
Join Sam Nash in a practical masterclass and get an exclusive hands-on opportunity with the brand new Rotolight NEO 3 & AEOS 2
Be one of the first people in the world to get hands-on with the brand new Rotolight NEO 3 and AEOS 2, on a photowalk with professional photographer, Sam Nash. Starting at the London Eye and ending in Soho, this is a great opportunity to shoot with five models, and get fantastic results.
Packed with more world-firsts than any other light, the NEO 3 and AEOS 2 are LED lights that have been built to lift your content to another level. Each light packs a serious punch with its best-in-class output and features never-before seen technology.
Rotolight photowalk event details
The photo walk will be taking place on Saturday 6 November 2021, from 17:00 – 22:00 GMT.
Book your free place here
What to bring
Please note cameras and lenses will not be provided, so please bring your own equipment.
You’ll need:
- Camera
- Lenses
- Memory card
- Spare batteries if required
Lighting will be provided by Sam and Rotolight.
The NEO 3 is the world’s most advanced and brightest on-camera light ever made, and uses a rechargeable lithium battery.
Rotolight NEO 3 Key Features
- World’s brightest on-camera LED light ever made
- Flash in any one of 16.7 million colours or 2,500 digital filters
- Zero recycle time ensures you’ll never miss a shot
- Effortlessly access key features with an intuitive, full-colour touchscreen display
- Features a high-performance, USB rechargeable lithium battery
- Integrated flash receiver
The AEOS 2 is the most powerful, portable, workhorse light on the market, and it’s the thinnest and lightest 1 x 1 panel ever made at under 1.4KG.
Rotolight AEOS 2 Key Features
- Powerful continuous light with HSS RGBWW Flash
- Unique light-weight ultra thin design
- 16.7 million colours or 2,500 digital filters, for endless creative possibilities
- Effortlessly access key features with an intuitive, full-colour touchscreen display
You can watch our exclusive First Look video here: WORLD FIRST: Rotolight NEO 3 and AEOS 2 First Look Video! – Amateur Photographer
These two ground-breaking fixtures are available now for pre-order exclusively through Rotolight’s Kickstarter campaign (rotolight.com/kickstarter) which will run through until November 16th, 2021.