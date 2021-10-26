Enter your work into the Great Exposure Photography Competition October 26, 2021

Fancy having your image seen by tens of millions of people every year at London’s Heathrow Airport? The GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland Campaign has partnered with the Royal Photographic Society to launch the Great Exposure Photography Competition. This is a unique opportunity for photographers from across the nation to submit work that brings the UK’s vibrant, diverse and innovative spirit to life from your own perspective.

Winning entries will be displayed at a range of large, prominent sites throughout Heathrow Airport, welcoming passengers as they arrive in the UK. The competition presents a unique opportunity for UK-based photographers to showcase their talent at the UK’s largest airport, encouraging the world to see the UK from a fresh perspective.

To enter, all you have to do is submit an original photo under one of the following themes:

• Modern Love

• Downtime Joy

• Surprising Spaces

• Cultural Crossroads

• Future Vibes

Submissions will be judged by experts from the industry, including Mariama Attah of Open Eye Gallery and photographers Simon Roberts and Alistair Morrison, 40 winners will be selected to go on display in the Great Exposure Photography Competition gallery at London Heathrow – which will be there for at least a year. Each winner will also receive a £500 license fee.

So take your best shot and click here to enter.

Please note: the Great Exposure Photography Competition will close at 23:59 on Sunday 31st October 2021.

