Win a £5,000 photography bursary!

Amateur Photographer has teamed up with used specialists, MPB, to announce the very first MPB Rising Star Bursary. It’s open to amateur photographers of any age or experience level.

We are delighted to announce the launch of the first MPB Rising Star Bursary, a unique chance for an amateur photographer to win the opportunity of a lifetime to work on a specific photographic project. The bursary will provide an ongoing photography-kit loan from used camera specialists MPB and £5,000 towards expenses, along with technique, motivational support and mentoring from a suite of professional photographers, plus the editorial staff at AP.



The theme

The theme of this inaugural bursary is ‘Change.’ After all, change is the one constant in a fast-moving world. Around the globe, there is evidence of change, be it environmental or climate change, major political change, social and personal change, changing communities, people striving to be a force for change, or any other interpretation of ‘change’.

For photographers, images related to change could be found on your doorstep or on the other side of the world. This bursary is designed to give inspired photographers the tools, technique and funds to document change and in doing so, impact positive change through photography.

Who can enter?

Although this is called the MPB Rising Star Bursary, it is open to anyone who is classified as an amateur photographer – in other words, anyone who does not make their primary income from the field of photography. So there is no age limit and your images don’t need to have been published before or won any kind of award or competition. To be considered for this bursary you just need to an amateur and be able to demonstrate you could shoot a great project on ‘Change.’

How to enter

All you have to do to be in with a chance of being named the MPB Rising Star Bursary winner is to provide the following:

A personal statement outlining your proposed photographic project around the theme of ‘Change,’ with a limit of 1,500 words.

A link to a portfolio of your current photography. Please note the images can be about anything, and do not need at this stage to be about ‘Change.’

Links to relevant websites or social media feeds showcasing your photography, eg Instagram, Flickr, Twitter.

Your photographic biography and a (brief) CV.

Please send an email containing all of this information, attaching files if necessary, to Risingstarbursary@ti-media.com

Judging

The applications will be judged by AP editorial staff, an independent member, and MPB. The overall winner will be contacted by phone or email.

The closing date for entries is 31st December 2019

Application criteria

The ‘Change’ project must be primarily shot on digital photo and video equipment.

The kit loan from MPB is a maximum of five items per quarter (a combination of bodies, interchangeable lenses and accessories) to a maximum value of £5,000. Rental period is three months and kit can either be returned or renewed after this rental period

The bursary winner will be required to commit to the following:

A minimum of one half days content creation (four hours) with MPB per quarter (four in total) To include but not limited to video interview, still photo shoot and face to face interview. To include a combination of two ‘on location’ content creation days and two days at MPB’s Brighton offices. Content to be used across MPB’s owned channels, including but not limited to website content, blog content, email communications and social media posts.

Consents to grant MPB the rights to use all content created directly relating to the bursary project across MPB’s owned channels. Including, but not limited to, website content, blog content, email communications and social media posts. Full and clear photo credits will accompany all relevant content.

To post a minimum of one social post relating to the bursary project per month from their own social channels, tagging MPB in all posts.

Not undertaking any work with any of MPB’s direct retail competitors for the duration of the partnership

About MPB

Full terms and conditions

The promoter of this competition is TI Media Limited (“Promoter“), which has its registered offices located at 3rd Floor, 161 Marsh Wall, London E14 9AP and is a company registered in England and Wales under company number 53626 This competition will open on 2nd November 2019 and the closing date is 31st December 2019. There will be [one] winner of this competition. The winner will win the following prize: Ongoing photography-kit loan to a maximum value of £5,000 from used camera specialists MPB and £5,000 towards expenses, along with technique, motivational support and mentoring from a suite of professional photographers, plus the editorial staff at Amateur Photographer The winner is responsible for the initial outlay of expenses and arrangements not specifically included in the prize, including any necessary travel documents, passports and visas. This competition is free to enter and no purchase is necessary. This competition is open to residents in the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) aged eighteen (18) or over who is classified as an amateur photographer – in other words, anyone who does not make their primary income from the field of photography with access to the internet, excluding employees and past employees of Promoter and TI, their printers and agents and anyone materially connected to the administration of this competition. Proof of eligibility must be provided upon request. This competition will run on Amateur Photographer.co.uk AND/OR in Amateur Photographer To enter this competition, you must send in your application via email to the team at Amateur Photographer, including a personal statement outlining your proposed photographic project around the theme of ‘Change,’ with a limit of 1,500 words. A link to a portfolio of your current photography. Please note the images can be about anything, and do not need at this stage to be about ‘Change.’ Links to relevant websites or social media feeds showcasing your photography, eg Instagram, Flickr, Twitter.Your photographic biography and a (brief) CV You can only enter this competition as described above. Entry made online using methods generated by a script, macro or the use of automated devices will be void. Entries that are incomplete, illegible, or indecipherable will be deemed void. Use of a false name or address will result in disqualification. Only one entry per person may be submitted. All entries will become the property of TI and will not be returned. TI accepts no responsibility for entries unsuccessfully submitted. No responsibility can be accepted for entries lost, damaged or delayed in the post, or due to computer error in transit. Entries must be made directly by the person entering this competition. By submitting an entry, you agree to be bound by these Competition Terms. The winner(s) will be selected by a panel of judges, including at least one independent member, who will judge the competition entries based on the criteria set out in the promotional material. The decision of the judging panel is final and no correspondence will be entered into over this decision. Winner(s) will be notified by [email OR post OR telephone] on or before 31st January 2020. Reasonable efforts will be made to contact the winner(s). If the winner(s) cannot be contacted within 7 days, or if the winner(s) are unable to comply with these Competition Terms, TI reserves the right to offer the prize to the next eligible entrant drawn at random, or in the event that this competition is being judged, to offer the prize to the runner(s)-up selected by the same judges. Failure to respond and/or provide information requested, or failure to meet the eligibility requirements, may result in forfeiture of the prize. Prizes are subject to availability and the prize supplier’s terms and conditions. The prize is as stated, is not transferable to another individual and no cash or other alternatives will be offered. The prize cannot be used in conjunction with any other special offer. TI accepts no responsibility whatsoever for elements of the prize being withdrawn. In the event of the prize being unavailable, TI and Promoter reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value. TI and Promoter reserve the right to amend or alter the terms of competitions at any time and reject entries from entrants not entering into the spirit of this competition. Competitions may be modified or withdrawn at any time. Insofar as is permitted by law, TI and Promoter, their agents or distributors will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate the winner or accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of taking up the prize except where it is caused by the negligence of TI and/or Promoter, their agents or distributors or that of their employees. Your statutory rights are not affected. If you are a winner of this competition, you agree that TI and Promoter may use your name, photograph and town or county of residence to announce the winner(s) of this competition and for any other reasonable and related promotional purposes, and you agree to co-operate with any other reasonable requests by TI and Promoter relating to any post-winning publicity. Any personal information, such as your name, age, address (including postcode) and/or email address will be used by TI in accordance with its privacy policy available at ti-media.com/privacy/. In the event of a discrepancy between these Competition Terms and the details in the promotional material, the details in the promotional material shall prevail.

These Competition Terms will be governed by English Law and you submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.