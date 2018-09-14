Winning coastal and seascape photography

National maritime charity, the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society, has revealed the eagerly anticipated results of its annual photography competition showcasing the UK’s coastline and its associated people and industry.

The winners where whittled down from almost 1,000 entries, and the prize for the overall winner was awarded to Chris Herring for his entry, ‘Fighting until the End’, a photo capturing an abandoned yacht at Cart Gap on the Norfolk Coast (see above). The image landed the professional photographer a £500 prize voucher for photographic equipment.

In addition to the overall prize, winners were also named in four categories:

Industry: John Roberts – 'Dawn Fishing', Bay of Biscay

Ships and Wrecks: Chris Herring – 'Fighting until the End', Cart Gap, Norfolk

Coastal Views: Owen Humphreys – 'Stormy Seas', Seaham, Co. Durham

People and Recreation: Gareth Easton– 'Lee onboard Guardian Angell LK 272', Shetland

Judges included AP editor, Nigel Atherton, and Chief Executive of the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society, Captain Justin Osmond. “We received about 1,000 entries this year for the competition which is fantastic,” Captain Osmond said. “Many of the images portray those who we are here to support, with the competition enabling us to raise awareness of the maritime environment and those working in it.”

The Society, which provides financial support to former seafarers and their dependants, was on the lookout for images of ships, harbours, ports, wrecks, seafarers and seascapes. Click here to view a fuller gallery of this year’s winning photographs.