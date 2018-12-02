Top accessories under £250 for Christmas

Hundreds of accessories pass through our reviewers’ hands every year, so with Christmas fast approaching we’ve picked some of our favourites under £250

Nissin i60A flashgun

Price: £239

Website: www.nissindigital.com

Powerful for its size and simple to use, the Nissin i60A is a great little flash that will be sure to capture the attention of many mirrorless camera users. What gives the flash its name, is a guide number of 60m ISO 100 (at 200mm). This is a good amount of power for such a small flash, and while it won’t allow you to light up huge venues from great distances, for social and smaller events it’s more than adequate. It also has enough power to use as an effective fill-in flash on a bright day. It’s available for Fujifilm, Sony, Nikon, Canon, Panasonic and Olympus users.

COOPH Photo Glove Ultimate

Price: £175

Website: www.cooph.com

The Photo Glove Ultimate is a hybrid of a mitt and a glove, designed for photographers. When zipped up, it functions as a leather mitt. Unzip the mitts and push them back and your fingers, encased in their lightweight inner gloves, are ready to operate a camera. The Photo Glove Ultimate is extremely well made and durable.

Vanguard VEO 2 235CB

Price: £199

Website: www.vanguardworld.co.uk

The market is awash with travel tripods, but this example from Vanguard is right up there as one of the best as it’s quick to set up and capable of supporting a surprising weight. The construction and quality of materials are excellent and it does a fine job of stabilising a mid-range DSLR or larger mirrorless camera and a medium telephoto zoom. The only thing to bear in mind is that with the centre column dropped down, it has a working height just shy of 120cm, so if you need to support the camera at eye level it’ll likely be too small. That aside, it’s a great choice for when you need to travel light.

MindShift BackLight 26L

Price: £239

Website: www.thinktankphoto.com

This backpack came out as the winner of our trekking backpack round up earlier in the year. When using it you can sense that a lot of thought has gone into the design. Not only is it comfortable, but it also has a good balance of storage for camera gear and personal items. The main section will hold more than enough kit for a day out shooting landscapes. With a great design, build quality and decent storage, the BackLight is a compelling option for anyone involved in outdoor photography.

Loupedeck+

Price: £199

Website: www.loupedeck.com

An editing console designed for photographers who use Adobe Lightroom. It places all the key Lightroom functions at your fingertips, and makes editing large numbers of images faster – once your muscle memory learns what all the buttons, dials and knobs do. As well as dedicated controls, custom buttons can be personalised and set up to perform secondary functions using its excellent software.

Benro GD3WH geared head

Price: £179

Website: www.benroeu.com

Geared heads are the perfect choice for any application that demands precise adjustment – macro and architecture for example. This version offers the usual 360° panning motion, along with 120° movement in the other two axes. The advantage of this geared head is that it’s relatively compact and lightweight. Adjustments are smooth and you get three strategically placed bubble levels.

Sony XBA-N3 in-ear headphones

Price: £200

Website: www.sony.co.uk

If you’re at all serious about shooting video, then you’ll know that it’s vitally important to record a high-quality soundtrack. To monitor your audio during recording, you’ll need a good pair of headphones. Sony’s XBA-N3 in-ear headphones deliver rich bass and natural sound, with the option to change to a Bluetooth cable for streaming and listening to music wirelessly.