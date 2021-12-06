Top 12 Christmas gifts for photographers under £45 December 6, 2021

Whether you’re looking for stocking fillers or a novelty gift for a photography lover, we share the best Christmas gifts – all for under £45!

Photography T-shirt and Gifts

Price: £6-33

Website: www.cooph.co.uk

COOPH stocks a wide range of some of the best photography-themed T-shirts on the market. As well as printed tote bags, art prints and much more. A great gift choices for the photographer in your life.

Camera cufflinks

Price: £13

Website: www.amazon.co.uk

A subtle hint for your love of photography. Many different varieties, both old and new, can be found online.

Chocolate camera

Price: £35

Website: www.thechocolateworkshop.co.uk

This full-size vintage 35mm Nikon SLR is the perfect sweet treat for photographers. It tastes as good as it looks.

Camera pencil sharpener

Price: £10

Website: www.amazon.co.uk

This vintage twin-lens reflex camera is a pencil sharpener in disguise and has a built-in drawer to collect shavings.



Zeiss lens cleaning spray

Price: £9

Website: www.wexphotovideo.com

Effectively removes smudges, fingerprints, dirt, water or oil stains from your lenses. The pack includes 2x60ml bottles of cleaning spray and a microfibre cloth.

Lens kitchen timer

Price: £6

Website: www.theunusualgiftcompany.com

Add a photo-themed lens timer to your kitchen with this fun yet practical stocking filler.

Lastolite Collapsible Reflector

Price: £14

Website: www.manfrotto.co.uk

This 30cm sunlite/soft example offers a double-coated reflective surface and collapses to a third of its original size.

Solar photography kit

Price: £14

Website: www.uncommongoods.com

Use the power of sunlight and common objects to produce your own cyanotypes on paper or fabric! Choose from a paper or fabric kit.

Clash of the Cameras Top Trumps

Price: £9

Website: www.amazon.co.uk

These playing cards allow photography fans to play famous cameras off against each other in a classic trump card game. It contains 36 illustrated cards.

Enamel Camera Pins

Price: £8-12

Website: www.phototeq.com

Sought after by those who’d like to show off their love for the craft of photography, these pins have become very popular due to their faithful reproduction of a wide variety of classic cameras and films. Whether you want to show your love for Rollei cameras or Ektachrome film, you’re bound to find one for all photographers.

Photo Boards

Price: From £20

Website: www.photoboards.org

Perfect backdrops for shooting product, food or lifestyle images. The 40x40cm (£20) Photo Boards are ideal for small items, while the larger 60x60cm (£34) designs offer better space for more complex still-life set-ups. Fantastic results can be attained using these boards under natural light and the website offers a visual idea of what can be achieved using them.

A subscription to Amateur Photographer Magazine

Price: £44.99

Website: www.shop.kelsey.co.uk

The perfect present for all photography lovers!

Amateur Photographer is the world’s oldest consumer weekly photographic magazine, first published in October 1884. Since then, AP (as it is affectionately known to its readers) has been the bible for both amateur and professional photo-enthusiasts around the world. It has helped generations of photographers to improve their skills.

Jam packed with great photography content every week – from the latest kit to top tips from professional photographers! Get 26 issues and save 50% with our latest subscription offer.

View more gift ideas here: 30 photography accessories for under £30