The 10 best things to do at The Photography and Video Show 2022 September 16, 2022

We run through all the best stands to visit at The Photography and Video Show 2022. If you’re planning you’re weekend, here are the things you won’t want to miss!

In partnership with ASUS.

From tomorrow, the UK’s entire photo and video community will descend on The Birmingham NEC for The Photography and Video Show 2022. One of the biggest events in the imaging calendar, the show takes place every year, and is a chance for amateur and professional image-makers to try out gear, chat to experts, attend seminars and generally geek out over all things photo and video.

The show is running on September 17th, 18th and 20th (it will be closed on the 19th for the funeral of the Queen). A huge number of photo and video brands will be there, demoing new products, hosting talks and workshops, and whether you’re coming for one day or several, there’s going to be a lot to pack in.

Here are the ten things you won’t want to miss – if you’re at the show, make sure you check them out…

1. Canon

Canon is always a big presence at the show, and this year the manufacturer is dedicating a huge amount of space to its flagship mirrorless EOS R system. There will be product demos and hands-on time with EOS R cameras and the top-quality RF lenses, including the ‘trinity’ of pro-grade f/2.8 zooms. But it’s not all about the professional stuff, as mid-range and enthusiast cameras like the EOS M50 Mark II will also be available to try. So don’t feel excluded if your sights aren’t set at the top of the line!

Find Canon at stands N500 and N400.

2. Fujifilm

Fujifilm will have a suite of mirrorless cameras and lenses to try out, and if you’re into photo printing, its range of high-quality photographic papers are top-notch. Don’t miss the ‘Capturing creative movement in portraiture’ [https://www.photographyshow.com/mainstage/capturing-creative-movement-portraiture] session Fujifilm is running on the 17th. Pro photographer Wayne Johns will be running through ways to introduce dynamic movement into your portraits, covering lighting, model direction, camera control and more.

Find Fujifilm at stand J500.

3. ASUS

Photography isn’t just about the camera – post-processing is a hugely important part of the final image. ASUS will be at The Photography and Video Show to demonstrate its ProArt range of computers, studiobooks, monitors and accessories specifically optimised for visual creatives. ProArt displays and Studiobooks are pre-calibrated with outstanding colour accuracy – swing by the stand and see for yourself!

ASUS will also be running the Imagine, Inspire, create giveaway. The game is simple – you’ll have 30 minutes to edit a photo (either bring your own, or ASUS will provide one), and at the end of the show, a panel of industry professionals will pick the winners. Prizes include some ProArt swag, as well as a Loupadeck Live, a £200 Wex voucher and more.

Find ASUS at stand N201.

4. OM Digital Solutions

We’re huge fans of the OM-System OM-1 here at AP, and we thinking every photographer owes it to themselves to try it out. OM Digital Solutions, the company that bought and revitalised the Olympus imaging division, will let you get hands-on with the camera and their brand new OM-System lenses at the show. Come and see what all the fuss is about!

Find OM Digital Solutions at stand L500.

5. Nikon

Nikon’s range of Z-mount mirrorless cameras and lenses will be on hand to try at the show. So if you’ve had any interest in the sports-shooting Z9 or new vlogger-focused Z30, it’s well worth making some time to stop by. The manufacturer is also running some interesting-looking talks, including lighting for maternity photography with Tianna Williams, and a session with Nikon Creator Cameron Whitnall on how to keep with the ever-changing digital content landscape.

Find Nikon at stand B600.

6. Sigma Imaging

Sigma will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of its ‘Sigma Global Vision’ concept, which debuted at Photokina 2012. It refers to Sigma’s single universal style and name for all of its imaging products across the world, and what it means for you is a chance to get hands-on with all those lovely Art, Sport and Contemporary lenses that have made Sigma an imaging force to be reckoned with.

Find Sigma Imaging at stand H301.

7. Hasselblad / DJI

Hasselblad and DJI have enjoyed a long and fruitful partnership in imaging, and will be celebrating by sharing a stand at The Photography and Video Show 2022. Stop by Hasselblad to try out some of its accessible medium format cameras and lenses, and then swing up to DJI to get a look at the future of aerial imagery and stabilised video. We’re particularly excited for DJI’s session at the Video Hub on how to get started with FPV (first-person view) drone imaging.

Find Hasselblad and DJI at stand C550.

8. Wex Photo Video

The Photography and Video Show 2022 plays host to retailers as well as manufacturers, and Wex Photo Video always packs out its schedule. There’s a terrific-looking session planned with documentary photographer Alys Tomlinson, winner of a Sony World Photography Award and the Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize. But don’t miss Ron Timehin’s guide to turning pro and marketing your photography, or Tom Mason’s tips on how to photograph local wildlife. And if you’re in the mood to buy some kit you’ve tried out, there will for sure be show-exclusive discounts.

Find Wex Photo Video at stands M400 and L300.

9. Analogue Wonderland

It doesn’t just have to be about digital! Online film retailer and development lab Analogue Wonderland will be at the show this year. Whether you’re looking for advice on home developing, offers on film, or just a friendly face to chat about all things analogue with, it’s well worth paying them a visit.

Find Analogue Wonderland at stand G709.

10. Amateur Photographer

And finally, we couldn’t round up the best of The Photography and Video Show 2022 without recommending you pay us a visit. The team world’s oldest consumer weekly photographic magazine will be on hand to answer your questions, or just have a natter about imaging. Come and say hello!

Find Amateur Photographer at stand L607.

Further reading

Fine art photography and how to do it

Rare photography announces as Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2022 winner

What are the best cheap full-frame cameras?

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.