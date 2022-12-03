Sony Xperia 1 IV – Smartphone Picture of the Week December 3, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Louis Curtis, using a Sony Xperia 1 IV.

Louis Curtis, Sony Xperia 1 IV

“My photo was taken on a Sony Xperia 1 IV – I’d only had the phone a week at that point, photography is something I have never really tried my hand at. Since purchasing the Xperia I have really tried my best to understand the manual controls, it makes for some great pictures and videos.

It was early in the morning as the sun was rising, I was stood at my back door, my dog (Akira – Japanese Akita) was looking over the wall in the back garden at a man walking his dog up the street. It looked amazing with the morning sun shining on her, I couldn’t resist pulling out my phone and getting this shot. I added background blur in post.”

Enter your photos

Want the chance to feature here on our website and across our social media? All you have to do is share your smartphone photographs on social media with the tag #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek.

