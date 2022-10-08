Smartphone Picture of the Week – Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro October 8, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by John Wellock, using a Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro.

John Wellock, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

‘My photo was taken on a Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro mobile phone which was then edited using the free Snapseed app.

I’m a recently retired amateur photographer who lives in Leeds UK. I have an obsession with the historic city of York which I visit often, and not forgetting the surrounding areas of North Yorkshire.

I own a Canon EOS 80D DSLR with various lenses, a Sony RX100iv compact camera and the previously mentioned mobile phone. Watching the pennies these days I generally use Snapseed for all my photo editing on a Samsung tablet. I’ve always been satisfied with the results.

My photo was taken on an early October evening in the historic city of York. Just as the crowds of tourists who usually dominate this area had gone home for tea I presume. York is absolutely steeped in history with plenty of photographic opportunities to suit everyone. There’s interesting historic buildings in every direction and one of the busiest areas is around Shambles. It’s not easy taking a “people free” photo here, best times are very early morning or early evening. I still had to wait a few minutes for a people to disappear before I took this shot, you need lots of patience when in York!

Only just getting started on Instagram (@john_wellock) and lots more photos to post of York and surrounding areas, but I can be found on York England Photos Facebook page, this is my “home” to the world as it were where I post almost daily.

Amongst all your expensive mobiles like Apple and Samsung this photo just shows you can get fantastic results with just a cheap (£230) mobile phone!’

