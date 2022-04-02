Smartphone Picture of the Week – Xiaomi Poco X2 April 2, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Sheikh Huzaif, using a Xiaomi Poco X2.

Sheikh Huzaif, Xiaomi Poco X2

“I am a Kashmir based photographer , who loves to freeze the rare moments of people getting lost into nature’s lap. I have been featured by many international platforms including National Geographic, MIUI, EyeShot Magazine etc.”

The eternal beauty of Kashmir and the most hospitable people living here make my frames more realistic and great for story telling. I usually keep my myself engaged with street photography, because the frames depict the real emotions and showcase the moments that we usually ignore.

I took this photo recently in Kashmir, the mustard was full blooming and gave a contrasting presence to the barren land in front of it. The traditional house of Kashmir in the backdrop proves its beauty.”

Check out more of Sheikh’s work over on his social media:

Instagram & Twitter: @fahadh_huzaif

Facebook: facebook.com/fahadhphotos

