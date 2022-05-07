Smartphone Picture of the Week – Xiaomi Poco f3 May 7, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Mahmood Aghaeizadeh, using a Xiaomi Poco f3.

Mahmood Aghaeizadeh, Xiaomi Poco f3

Location: Tehran, ‘Old Garage’

‘I started photography and my first camera was the analog Zenit 122, where I did all the photography steps to print myself in the darkroom. After two years of this, I decided to buy a digital Olympus camera, but I took this photograph using my Xiaomi smartphone. To this day photography has been a priority for me and every device I bought has had the priority of photography with it.’

See more of Mahmood’s images on social media:

Instagram: @m.aghaeizadeh

Twitter: @leeaghaof

