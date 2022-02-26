Smartphone Picture of the Week – Samsung Z Flip3 February 26, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Simone Guest, using a Samsung Z Flip3.

Simone Guest, Samsung Z Flip3

“I’m an amateur photographer and mum of 3 from Peterborough. I’ve always had an interest is photography, especially black and white, but only recently started to look at it more seriously. I’m currently using a Samsung Z Flip3.

The photo was taken as the early morning sunshine sneaked through the living room blinds. I liked the fact that using black and white brought out the different textures in the wall and the angle draws in the eye.”

Instagram: @sguest.photography

Want the chance to be featured here on our website, e-newsletter and across our social media? All you have to do is share your photographs taken on a smartphone on social media tagging #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek. You can also send in photographs to

Read our smartphone reviews here: Smartphone Reviews

Related Articles:

Smartphone Picture of the Week Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Smartphone Picture of the Week 05/02/2022