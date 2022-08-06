Smartphone Picture of the Week – Samsung Galaxy S21 August 6, 2022

Tomasz Stawinski, Samsung Galaxy S21

‘I’m an enthusiast photographer based in Norfolk. Photography became my hobby at the beginning of 2020 and it was probably related to the amount of spare time I had during the first lockdown in the UK. I photograph mainly landscapes, but I also enjoy more intimate, sometimes abstract scenes. I definitely prefer sunrises over sunsets.

This photo was taken during a camping trip to North Wales I had with my partner and our friends at the beginning of June this year. I’ve visited Ynys Llanddwyn a couple of times before so this time I was sort of a tour guide for my friends who have never been to this part of the UK. Because it wasn’t a photography trip I left my normal camera at home.

However, seeing that conditions during our visit to Anglesey were so good I had to capture them in the photo. Luckily my smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S21, is capable of doing good photos as well. Quick edit in Lightroom, and you can see the result above. I’ve photographed a few classic compositions on that day but this one is slightly different. Although many people might recognize that cross straight away.’

Instagram: @bro.neq. I also have a website www.broneq.com, but it’s under construction at the moment.

