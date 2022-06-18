Smartphone Picture of the Week – Samsung Galaxy S21 June 18, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph by Reihan Trandafir, using a Samsung Galaxy S21.

Reihan Trandafir, Samsung Galaxy S21

‘I am an amateur photographer and painter, this picture was taken with my Samsung Galaxy S21.

I have watched this lilac bush (from my neighbourhood) since it started to have small little flowers. Like a hunter ready to take a shot, 😁 the day came when the lilac bush was in bloom. It was a cold day in May and windy, but I could still catch the beautiful flowers and the cool colours with little details.

I love catching nature at every stage, but mostly flowers, and using my phone is so much easier as I have it at hand.

I sell my photographs on @Twenty20 : www.twenty20.com/ReihanRei/photos

I also have an Etsy shop with prints to download of my paintings: https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/JustCreateReihan‘

See more of Reihan’s work on Instagram: @reihantrandafir

