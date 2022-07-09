Smartphone Picture of the Week – Samsung Galaxy S20 July 9, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph by Esther Parkinson using a Samsung Galaxy S20.

Esther Parkinson, Samsung Galaxy S20

‘I’m 48 years old and have been doing photography for just over 2 years now. I use a Canon EOS 250D, but would like to upgrade at some point when funds will allow. I’m very much a hobbyist photographer. I haven’t yet found what my theme is. I’m more experimental and take things that catch my eye, take things form unusual angles, and things with interesting shadows and reflections.

This image was taken with my smartphone – Samsung Galaxy S20. It was taken in my back garden. I’ve had a lily plant for several years now, but due to the last couple of winters being particularly wet, it has failed to flower. This summer I decided to give it some TLC (a bit of pruning if the truth be known) and it miraculously flowered.

So, I decided to capture it in full bloom but wanted to try something different and go for the unusual angle aspect. The original colour photo was ok, but I felt it needed a bit more drama. With this in mind, I changed it to black and white, and accentuated the shadows and highlights and gave it a bit of contrast.’

Social Media:

Instagram: @estherparkinson

Facebook: Esthestix-Photography and (2) Esther Parkinson

Twitter: @e_therp

Want the chance to be featured here on our website and across our social media? All you have to do is share your photographs taken on a smartphone on social media tagging #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek. You can also send in photographs to

Read our smartphone reviews here: Smartphone Reviews

Find out how to take better smartphone photos

Further reading:

Smartphone Picture of the Week – iPhone XS Max

Smartphone Picture of the Week – iPhone 11 Pro Max

Smartphone Picture of the Week – Samsung Galaxy S21

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.