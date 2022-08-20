Smartphone Picture of the Week – Samsung Galaxy S10 August 20, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Shreya Ghosh & Subir Parui, using a Samsung Galaxy S10.

Shreya Ghosh & Subir Parui, Samsung Galaxy S10

‘We (Shreya and Subir) are based in Belgium. We both like to pursue photography as our hobby. With every shot every time we get to learn something new about it. We have always loved the amateur side of photography and so we believe “Practice makes perfect”.

This photo was captured in the Walhalla of Norse Paganism in Regensburgh, Germany. The Walhalla is a hall of fame which gives honour to the sovereigns, politicians, scientists and artists of the German history. The Walhalla is built as a neo classical building over a 12 year period (1830-1842). It is located near the village of Donaustauf and along the course of the Danube river in the east of Regensburgh in Bavaria. It takes 358 steps to climb and reach the white stone temple. We took this reflection photo last month with a dramatic evening sky to capture the beautiful architecture of the hall with a different perspective.’

Instagram: @klikopedia_shreyaghosh

