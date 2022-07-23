Smartphone Picture of the Week – Samsung Galaxy A53 July 23, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Louisa Tucker using a Samsung Galaxy A53.

Louisa Tucker, Samsung Galaxy A53

‘I’ve been into my photography for a few years, usually using a Nikon camera and love to take photos of landscapes, which is why this place was on my bucket list (and I was lucky enough to go for my birthday).

This photo was taken Riomaggiore, one of the Cinque Terre villages on the Italian coast. It was taken at the end of June when I arrived, as its such a colourful place you can’t not take a photo!’

Social media:

Instagram: @louisatuckersphotos

Twitter: @LTuckersphotos

Want the chance to be featured here on our website and across our social media? All you have to do is share your photographs taken on a smartphone on social media tagging #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek. You can also send in photographs to

