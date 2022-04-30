Smartphone Picture of the Week – Samsung Galaxy A52s April 30, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Philippa Huber, using a Samsung Galaxy A52s.

Philippa Huber, Samsung Galaxy A52s

‘I’ve been travelling the English canals on my narrowboat for the last 3 years and have really focused on my photography, shooting birds and ‘canalscapes’.

My creative outlet is mostly with Intentional Camera Movement (ICM) and Multiple Exposures which I usually make in camera.

Blossoms 🌸 was shot in Milton Keynes on a day when I walked 10 miles to post a letter (😪) – the amazing blossom trees were a great distraction! I only had my phone with me but it’s got a great high res camera. I used Snapseed for post-processing and its multiple exposure tool to overlay images.’

Follow Philippa on social media:

Instagram: creative @philippahuber1 and canal life @philippahuber

Website: www.philippahuberphotography.com

Read our smartphone reviews here: Smartphone Reviews

Find out how to take better smartphone photos

Further reading:

Smartphone Picture of the Week – Google Pixel 3XL

Smartphone Picture of the Week – Xiaomi Poco X2