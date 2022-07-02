Smartphone Picture of the Week – iPhone XS Max July 2, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph by Lucrezia Herman using an iPhone XS Max.

Lucrezia Herman, iPhone XS Max

‘I’ve been a keen photographer for 25 years – since the appearance of affordable prosumer digital cameras. From the beginning, my favourite subjects were architecture and abstracts. However, once I made the move to using my smartphone exclusively, I found myself gravitating to street photography as well.

This photo of the new Tottenham Court Road Station on London’s Elizabeth Line was taken with an iPhone Xs Max and edited in Hipstamatic. (Hipstamatic and Snapseed are my go-to editing tools.)

Having seen some tantalizing glimpses of these new stations online, I went down to London for an afternoon to visit and photograph as many as I could – I managed only 4, but hope that I’ve put my own twist on locations which will clearly be very popular with photographers.

Other Elizabeth Line images are on my Instagram: @lucdigital

I’m also a member of Nottingham & Notts Photographic Society. Check out our Facebook page and Instagram!’

Want the chance to be featured here on our website and across our social media? All you have to do is share your photographs taken on a smartphone on social media tagging #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek. You can also send in photographs to

Read our smartphone reviews here: Smartphone Reviews

Find out how to take better smartphone photos

Further reading:

Smartphone Picture of the Week – iPhone 11 Pro Max

Smartphone Picture of the Week – Samsung Galaxy S21

Smartphone Picture of the Week – Honor 10 Lite

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.