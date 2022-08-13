Smartphone Picture of the Week – iPhone 13 Pro Max August 13, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Jay Caracciolo, using an iPhone 13 Pro Max

Jay Caracciolo, iPhone 13 Pro Max

‘As a photographer I mostly enjoy reflection images – that’s my trigger, if I see an opportunity for a reflection, to give a different view from the norm. I also like playing around with different apps on my phone, to try and achieve ‘standard camera’ effects.

I took this image as part of a challenge in a Facebook photography group I’m a member of, on the theme of time. It was taken at One Canada Square in Canary Wharf, on my iPhone 13 Pro Max, with the 77mm telephoto lens, using the excellent Even Longer app, and a small pocket tripod.

The app was set to three seconds to get the effect on the people walking around. I love that an image like this can be captured on a mobile phone! I edited the raw image on the handset in the iOS Photos app, applied a small crop and added the mono filter to give the final image.’

Social Media:

Instagram: @by.the.edge

Vero: bytheedge

Want the chance to be featured here on our website and across our social media? All you have to do is share your photographs taken on a smartphone on social media tagging #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek. You can also send in photographs to

Read our smartphone reviews here: Smartphone Reviews

Find out how to take better smartphone photos

How to take amazing portraits on a smartphone

How to take great macro photos on a smartphone

Further reading:

Smartphone Picture of the Week – Samsung Galaxy S21

Smartphone Picture of the Week – Samsung Galaxy A53

Smartphone Picture of the Week – Samsung Galaxy S20

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.