Smartphone Picture of the Week – iPhone 13 Pro Max

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Kerry Seagreen using an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

‘After relocating from London to Dorset to be by the sea, I found myself inspired. Photography became a creative way for me to express the connection I feel between nature and self.

For the last two years, mainly using my phone’s camera (have recently upgraded to also using a Nikon) I’ve tried to trust myself to be guided by the challenge of feeling and capturing the moment. From the beauty of flowers to the power of the sea, nature has helped me to look for the light.

This image was taken at Sandbanks, Poole Harbour using my iPhone 13 Pro Max. I turned my phone ‘upside down’ to photograph the final moments of the day, mesmerised by the rays of light dancing on the ripples of the sea at sunset. The photo was edited using the iPhone’s own editing software’

Want the chance to be featured here on our website and across our social media? All you have to do is share your photographs taken on a smartphone on social media tagging #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek.

