Smartphone Picture of the Week – iPhone 13 Pro Max

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s choice is a series of smartphone photographs by Davina Clift, using a iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Davina Clift, iPhone 13 Pro Max

‘I took this photo on my iPhone 13 Pro Max using the Spectre App for slow shutter speeds (I used 3 secs to achieve this effect). I did a slight edit in Snapseed to reduce the exposure top left but that’s all.

I took the image in Tuscany at the hot springs in Bagni di San Filippo. I had to keep reminding myself that I was actually in Tuscany and not at the hot springs in New Zealand, so out of character was it with the popular cypress tree images of this beautiful part of Italy. The flowing water cried out for a slow shutter to smooth the water but I was keen to preserve some detail in the water flowing over the rocks so that it did not become a complete abstract but still hinted at the reality of the scene before me.

I am a keen, amateur photographer who enjoys mainly landscape, travel and street photography.’

See more of Davina’s work:

imagesbydavina.co.uk

Facebook: Images by Davina

Instagram: @davina.clift

