Smartphone Picture of the Week – iPhone 13 Pro

‘I am an amateur photographer from Skegness, Lincolnshire. I take mainly street and seascape photographs and use a Panasonic Lumix GX80, a Sony RX100 (my pocket rocket!) as well as my iPhone 13 Pro.

The photo ‘Condiments’ was taken with my iPhone 13 Pro using the portrait mode in the native Camera app. A new fish and chip shop had opened near the park where I usually walk our Labradoodle, Maddy and the first thing I noticed as we walked past was the way the tables had been laid ready for the first customers to arrive. The first few shots I took were far too busy, with the background and reflection from the shop opposite distracting from what I wanted as the subject, the condiments in the centre of the table. So I switched to the telephoto lens and used portrait mode to blur the background. A quick edit in Lightroom Mobile to tidy up and I had a shot I was happy with.’

Instagram: @iamdanwalls

Vero: danwalls

