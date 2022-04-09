Smartphone Picture of the Week – iPhone 12 Pro Max April 9, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Stuart McGeown, using an iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Stuart McGeown, iPhone 12 Pro Max

‘I am an amateur photographer living on the Isle of Lewis.

I am out often and love the dramatic coasts Lewis has to offer. It’s so varied around the coast with beaches, sea stacks and cliffs. All my favourite types of photography. When trying to find something new I usually leave all the camera gear at home and use my phone to take shots while hunting around for new spots and different compositions. It’s quite tiring to carry all gear to new places as your not quite sure at first what you need. That’s why I love my phone.

To be able to move around easier and get a shot with a phone allows me to zone in on particular areas I’m walking so that I can return at a later date with my camera.

The photograph above was taken on an iPhone 12 Pro Max. I took the shot as a live picture so that I could then use the phone long exposure feature to make the movement in the water misty.

Due to it being a phone, I moved it around to get the scene I liked here and was actually kneeling down with it not far from the sand. The iPhone has a great range of focal lengths so I can a great idea of what I want in the shot.’

Instagram: @stuartmcgeown

