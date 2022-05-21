Smartphone Picture of the Week – iPhone 12 Pro May 21, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Janice Starling, using an iPhone 12 Pro.

Janice Starling, iPhone 12 Pro

Janice told us, ‘I am an amateur photographer, trying to capture life around us. This was part of a series of pictures I have been taking, depicting thoroughfares in the London Underground.

This particular shot, taken at Battersea Power Station Underground, stood out due to the symmetry of the platform with the trains.’

See more of Janice’s photos on her Instagram: @pinkycat2018

Want the chance to be featured here on our website and across our social media? All you have to do is share your photographs taken on a smartphone on social media tagging #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek. You can also send in photographs to

