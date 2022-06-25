Smartphone Picture of the Week – iPhone 11 Pro Max June 25, 2022

Kestutis Kairys, iPhone 11 Pro Max

‘Photography is my favourite hobby and I like to explore London. I took this photograph with my iPhone in the Battersea area.’

See more of Kestutis Kairys’s photos on Instagram: @Kestutis15

