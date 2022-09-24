Smartphone Picture of the Week – iPhone 11 September 24, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Fabio Norman, using an iPhone 11.

Fabio Norman, iPhone 11

‘I originally come from Indonesia but now reside in Budapest, Hungary. I’m an amateur photographer and like to capture photos with my smartphone.

I’ve been into photography for a long time, but I started really trying it about 10 years ago. All the photos I post on my Instagram are the result of the iPhone. Because in my opinion what matters is not the tools used, but how we can give soul to our work. I used the iPhone 5s series for about 8 years, at 2020 I switched to the iPhone 11. For editing I usually use Adobe Lightroom CC.

My favorite genre of photography is street photography and these photos were taken with my iPhone 11, at Bikas Park, Budapest. Being able to capture a moment especially candid in a fraction of a second is a joy for me. Because natural expressions and moments are honest representations of stories and are not made up when getting photos that are not candid.

I learned a lot and really inspired by photographers like Monaris, Sean Tucker, Serge Ramelli,Steve McCurry, Henri Cartier Bresson and many more.’

Social Media:

Instagram: @qibran_f

I’ve also sold some of my photos on EyeEm

Want the chance to be featured here on our website and across our social media? All you have to do is share your photographs taken on a smartphone on social media tagging #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek. You can also send in photographs to

Read our smartphone reviews here: Smartphone Reviews

Find out how to take better smartphone photos

How to take amazing portraits on a smartphone

How to take great macro photos on a smartphone

Further reading:

Smartphone Picture of the Week – Google Pixel 2

Smartphone Picture of the Week – iPhone 13

Smartphone Picture of the Week – Samsung Galaxy S10