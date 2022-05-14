Smartphone Picture of the Week – iPhone 11 May 14, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Michael Fayne, using an iPhone 11.

Michael Fayne, iPhone 11

‘This image was taken on an iPhone 11 using the pro camera app. I arrived in Lisbon, Portugal just a few hours earlier and already made up my mind to try and get to this landmark for sunset. I managed to find it on time and then found out my Canon DSLR was completely dead! (Rookie move!)

I wasn’t going to leave without a shot so had to rely on the phone and I have to say I’m pleased with how it turned out. I made a few small edits using Adobes photoshop express app to increase the clarity and reduce the shadows. Overall I am very pleased with the result!’

