Smartphone Picture of the Week – iPhone 11 April 16, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Linda Wride, using an iPhone 11.

Linda Wride, iPhone 11

‘I’m an Oxford (UK) based photographer with a diverse portfolio underpinned by a love of shape and form, often producing images with a strong graphic quality. I love to travel too. When restrictions eased earlier this year, I made a beeline for the Costa Blanca town of Calpe to visit “La Muralla Roja” – a residential complex designed by Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill.

Within the red outer wall which give the building its name, there are five internal courtyards linked by stair towers and walkways. Each building element is painted a different colour – shades of blue, pink, red and lilac.

Add a vibrant blue sky and deep shadows into the mix, and its architectural abstract paradise for a photographer like me, regardless of whether you shoot with a smartphone or DSLR.’

Check out more of Linda’s work:

Instagram: @lindawride

Twitter: @OxfordWoman

Facebook: facebook.com/linda.wride

Online portfolios: 1x.com/lindaw

www.shotbywomen.com/contributor/browse/201/linda-wride

