Smartphone Picture of the Week – iPhone 11 March 26, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Sam Morrey, using an iPhone 11.

Sam Morrey, iPhone 11

“I am from Hartlepool, now live in Leeds, work as an Analyst in Procurement. Love to be outdoors, experiencing different landscapes.

I’m heavily inspired by street photography, documentary and landscapes, and like to think I’m somewhere in the middle of all three, but not too fussed about labelling it. I tend to look for natural elements in a city, but also enjoy just trying to document and represent an area. Currently working on a project documenting Meanwood.

I’m a habitual walker like many photographers, and was out for a leg stretch when in the office in Leeds city centre, I’m always drawn to silhouettes of trees, so I stopped to compose this one as I liked the pastel green and the small pop of red detail from the coke can.”

Instagram: @up.north.trip

Twitter: @sam_morrey

Read our smartphone reviews here: Smartphone Reviews

Find out how to take better smartphone photos

Further reading:

Smartphone Picture of the Week – iPhone 12

Smartphone Picture of the Week – Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Using smartphones for street photography