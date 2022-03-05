Smartphone Picture of the Week – Huawei Mate 20 Pro March 5, 2022

“I am an Information Security Italian expat who moved to the United Kingdom 12 years ago mainly driven by career progression. I have always liked beautiful photographs, but I have never been interested in ‘making’ photographs. Until December 2018 when, following the end of a relationship, I felt the need to investigate my inner thoughts and try to somehow explain what was going on. This is when I bought myself a proper camera and began self-learning about how to actually operate it

If my works ever appear as dreamlike images in which meanings shift, I am satisfied with any kind of formal precision that ends in poetic intentions. My journey in search of the marvellous in the everyday surprises me with many different visions of objects through colors, people through gestures, pieces through light.

My eye as a photographer remains actively open to my surroundings and I just let it flow in capturing coincidental, accidental and unexpected connections. I am obsessed with the traces of human presence in the urban landscape as well as with any order-addicted scheme. Nevertheless, I am far from having a preferred subject and I I love to think the one who add meanings to my shots it’s not me, but the viewer.

One day, on my way to work (central London), I stumbled upon a few ropes next to a very tall building. Instantly I have no idea where they were coming from or what for, but I soon realise that these are from three window cleaners. As soon as I look up a stunning perspective shows itself and I cannot help but taking a few snaps with my phone.”

Instagram: @gettons

Website: gettons.org

