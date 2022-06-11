Smartphone Picture of the Week – Honor 10 Lite June 11, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph by Gosia Tyma-McCallum, using a Honor 10 Lite.

Gosia Tyma-McCallum, Honor 10 Lite

‘I’m originally from Poland and have been living in Scotland for 16 years. I got deep into the photography during lockdown in 2020. I was on furlough for a long time and could only get out locally on my walks. Whenever I went out I was trying to take some photos and actually discover places I could have never found if it wasn’t for lockdown.

I mostly take photos of landscapes however recently got better in seeing things differently and taking photos of it. This picture called “Looking Through” was taken on my smartphone, the Honor 10 Lite. My husband and I decided to visit newly reopened The Burrell Collection in Glasgow. While admiring beautiful art, my eye caught this little window that was looking through another window. I took a shot twice on this image as I wasn’t happy with the angle on first one and I’m glad I did!’

See more of Gosia’s images on social media:

Instagram: @gosiatymamccallum

Photocrowd: GTMcCallum

Want the chance to be featured here on our website and across our social media? All you have to do is share your photographs taken on a smartphone on social media tagging #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek. You can also send in photographs to

Read our smartphone reviews here: Smartphone Reviews

Find out how to take better smartphone photos

Further reading:

Smartphone Picture of the Week – iPhone 13 Pro Max

Smartphone Picture of the Week – iPhone 12 Pro

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.