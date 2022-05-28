Smartphone Picture of the Week – Google Pixel Pro 6 May 28, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s choice is a series of smartphone photographs by Lloyd Hunt, using a Google Pixel Pro 6.

Lloyd Hunt, Google Pixel Pro 6

I am currently visiting family in Punta Arenas, Chile and could not miss visiting the stunning Patagonia landscape. My wife, Anabel, comes from the region but this is my first time visiting South America.

We took a full day tour (17hours!) around the amazing Torres del Paine national park, famous for the three peaks, The Torres del Paine as well as glaciers, lakes and wildlife. Most people visit in Chile’s summer months so this was a great opportunity to see the park as it enters winter.

The lower visitor numbers meant that we got to see plenty of Guanacos and low flying Condors but sadly no Pumas. Although I am sure that they saw us.

As this was a multi stop tour around the park, there wasn’t plenty of time to plan and compose landscape shots, as someone who mainly shots in the street, I need alot of time and practice in the wild. So my Google Pixel Pro 6 was invaluable for quick photographs.

I use the RAW files and edit on the phone in Lightroom – Android version. The photos do not do the stunning Patagonia landscape justice. I would love to return with my Fujifilm X-t30 and plan more time.

See more of Lloyd’s work:

lloydhunt.co.uk

Instagram: @lloydy110

