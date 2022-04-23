Smartphone Picture of the Week – Google Pixel 3XL April 23, 2022

‘I’m currently based out in Hyderabad, India. By profession I’m a music teacher but my photography journey started back in 2018, when I did some research about the best camera on a phone, then I narrowed it down and bought a Google Pixel 3XL phone.

Though I was late for the party but the perspective towards photography completely changed when I was introduced to Instagram and other social media platforms. I saved up some money and bought my first mirrorless camera Fujifilm X-T2 (version is outdated). For me photography is storytelling, how i translate things I see through the lens. I’m still exploring my style of photography though.

The picture was taken during the pandemic, and this is the early stages when government were imposing the restrictions. This is one of the busiest places in Visakhapatnam. Me and my brother were returning from a early morning sunrise shoot and I noticed how deserted this place was. We stopped and I captured this picture.

In the picture you can see the details of the paint on the pavement and below at the cross-section people were desperately trying to reach their destinations to be with their loved ones. How the life came at a standstill, no one predicted this pandemic, no one was prepared for it.’

Some of my work was featured on:

https://thefoxmagazine.com/photography/photos-of-the-month-february-2021/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA60zI9p6Hn/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW9NNIdPwsX/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVwcip_lWwP/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Twitter: @SolomonHenryK

